Peggy Lynn Anderson died May 20, 2021, at her home in Sheridan. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held on June 18, 2021, from 3-6 p.m. at the Kalif Shrine Center. Donations can be made to the Sheridan Cat and Dog Shelter 84 E Ridge Rd Sheridan, WY 82801, or The Shriners Children's Hospital, C/O Shriners of Sheridan, 109 S. Gould St Sheridan, WY 82801, in her name if you wish to honor her in that capacity.