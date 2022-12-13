May 12, 1956 – December 6, 2022
Penny D Ritterbusch, age 66, of Sheridan, Wyoming died as a result of a flats boat collision accident in Cuba on December 6th, 2022.
Penny was born May 12, 1956 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She graduated in 1977 from Weber State University with an Associate of Applied Science in Respiratory Care, and in 1990 received her Bachelor of Science from Weber State University.
Her employment history includes St. Benedicts Hospital in Ogden, Utah, LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah and Johns Hopkins Hospital all as an intensive care respiratory therapist. She was an instructor of Respiratory Therapy in Baltimore, and also worked in Dallas, Texas; Wenatchee, Washington; and Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she was the President of New Mexico Respiratory Care Association from 1994-1996.
Penny married John Ritterbusch in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1982. Together they enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time together raising their two boys. Penny was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend.
She is survived by her husband, John, sons Grant (Tommi) and Reed (Alexandra), two grandchildren, her mother, Emma Linschoten, a sister-in-law, a niece and four nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, Dean Linschoten, and brother, Randy Linschoten.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 17, 2002 at 11 am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sheridan, Wyoming officiated by Pastor Phil Wold followed by a reception.
