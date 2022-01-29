August 19, 1935 - January 16, 2022
Peter Allan Schunk passed into God’s loving arms on January 16, 2022. Peter was well known throughout the Colorado Springs, Colorado and Sheridan, Wyoming area. He was a devoted family man with a sense of humor that never ceased.
Pete was born in 1935 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Peter and Henrietta Schunk. He grew up in the great outdoor environment of Sheridan with a family heritage in music, faith and a penchant for a good game of cards. He married Alice Diane Kenyon, his bride of sixty-one years, and they shared a blessed life raising a family and being active in the Colorado Springs community. Throughout his life he enjoyed exploring the great outdoors with his family and friends, which often was an inspiration for his music.
His family recalls his love for golf and the numerous backpack and ski trips in the Colorado and Wyoming mountains where life lessons emerged. He was able to effortlessly raise a trout with a perfectly placed fly as he revered God’s great creation of the Rocky Mountains. He followed his father’s footsteps into music and continued to compose music the rest of his life. Songs such as “Reflections”, “God is Strong” and “The Leaves of Autumn” reflect his love for country, belief in God and will always bring a smile. He could captivate an audience with a piano and his serenading voice and often did so spontaneously.
He was charming and a fun guy to be around and often he would tell jokes on the golf course or yodel in the mountains to glorify God’s incredible creation. Perhaps the most indelible memory of his humor and wit was around the card table where he has propagated an important family tradition, carried on to this day by his kids and grandkids.
Pete pursued a career in medicine starting at the University of Wyoming. He received his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Minnesota. After residency at Georgetown University, where he specialized in eye surgery, he moved to Colorado Springs and practiced ophthalmology for forty-five years. Pete conducted his medical practice much like his life, by building a community of life-long patients, many of whom were friends.
Pete’s charisma and zeal for life was evident in all his pursuits. However, nothing was more important to him than being with, supporting and loving his children and grandchildren. He found peace in the Broadmoor community and through his growing faith. He was often seen in the spirit, contemplating life, telling jokes with a little help from his flashcards and striking friendly conversations around the Broadmoor Lake, in the shadows of his beloved Will Roger’s shrine.
Pete is survived by his loving wife, Diane; his devoted children, David, Randy and Dana, their spouses respectively, Kathy, Andrea and Mike. Pete is also survived by his sister, Diana Kay Schunk Nelson; and seven grandchildren, in order of age, Natalie, Eric, Sofie, Kelly, Hattie, Colton, and Delaney. He was also excited to meet his new great granddaughter just three weeks from today. As many know, he liked to finish most of his conversations with a joke and we leave you with one of our favorites, “Did you hear about the fire at the shoe store? --many soles were lost”. We are happy his soul rests securely in heaven.
There are no services planned at this time. Memorial Contributions in Pete’s memory may be made to Colorado Springs Conservatory (coloradospringsconservatory.org/our-donors/). Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services: tsfs.co.