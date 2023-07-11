August 28, 1934 – July 1, 2023
Philip LeeRoy Cooley age 88 passed away July 1, 2023.
He was a longtime resident of Sheridan and Dayton, Wyoming.
Born in Dayton to Wilbur and Grace (Kepp) Cooley August 28, 1934.
He served 25+ years in the United States Air Force where he was an electrician on the B52 Bomber, he also worked on SRAM missiles. He served in Thailand, Vietnam, Guam and several bases in the United States. He won several medals including the Air Medal.
After retirement he worked as the caretaker at the Carnegie Ranch outside of Sundance, Wy.
When he moved back to Sheridan he was a rural mail carrier for the Postal Service.
After his wife Nancy passed he traveled the States visiting friends and family until he settled in Dubois with his son and his family. While living in Dubois he enjoyed riding around looking at the beautiful scenery and wildlife in his side by side and hunting and fishing.
He was preceded by his Father Wilbur Cooley, Mother Grace (Kepp) Cooley, brothers Robert and Russell Cooley. His wife Nancy (Adams) Cooley and grand daughter Whitney Rae Swenson.
He is survived by his Daughter JoLynn (Keith) Swenson, son Douglas (Becky) Cooley, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and he will rest with his family at the Dayton Cemetery.