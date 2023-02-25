Phillip E. Duvall, Jr. died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Westview Health Care Center.
Phillip was born November 1, 1955, to Phillip and Dorothy (Allen) Duvall in Galesburg, IL Phillip graduated from Galesburg Senior High School in 1973.
Phillip married Diedra Seagrave and to this union was born a son Jeff. They later divorced. He then married Joyce House (deceased) and then married Liz Catania.
He worked for BNSF railroad in Galesburg, IL, Alliance, NE and Sheridan, WY. In 2015 he retired from BNSF in Sheridan, WY with 42 years of service. Phil was a best friend and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. He had a wonderful sense of humor and always had you laughing at his witty remarks. He will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Phil is survived by his wife Liz, son Jeff (Tisha) Duvall, 3 grandsons Shadow Duvall, Shawn Duvall and Shane Morrison and granddaughter Sophia Morrison. He is also survived by 3 sisters Linda (Don) Thomas, Connie (Bill) Kemper and Sally Duke, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Memorials in Phil's name can be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Cremation has taken place and no service will be held as per Phillip's request.
