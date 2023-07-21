April 15, 1926 - July 18, 2023
Graveside funeral services for Phyllis Iddings, 97-year-old Sheridan resident who passed away Tuesday morning at the Saddle Ridge Rehabilitation in Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan, will be held Monday, July 24th at 11:00 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo, Wyoming with Reverend Vanya Mullinax officiating. Donations in Mrs. Iddings memory may be made to the Arbor Day Foundation at 211 N. 12th Street in Lincoln, Nebraska 68508. Online condolences may be made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Phyllis Jean (Vanatta) Iddings was born on April 15, 1926, to Joseph and Lillian Vanatta in Lavoye, Wyoming (one of the little towns that built up near Midwest during the oil boom). The family moved to Sheridan in 1932 where Phyllis attended Custer School, Central School, Sheridan Jr. High School, and Sheridan High School (through her sophomore year). In 1941, WW11 created the move to Spokane, Washington where she began working at Goars Shoe Store. In 1954, Phyllis married Paul Iddings and they had one daughter, Tyra Iddings (Williamson). Then in 1957 she began her career at Montana Dakota Utilities from which she retired in 1986.
Phyllis was in love with the outdoors and working in her yard on Coffeen Avenue where she lived from 1957 until her passing. Many would comment on her beautiful yard, trees, and flowers, of which she was very proud. After retirement, Phyllis helped her daughter run the Taylor Gym and Tanning and made many new friends. She loved people and people loved her. She loved to reminisce about the rodeo days when she and Paul and their friends would gather to rodeo, play cards and dance (she loved to dance and kick up her heals).
Phyllis was a long-time member of the First Christian Church and loved singing and participating in all the activities. We love you and wil miss you Mom (Grammie) until we meet again.
She is survived by one daughter Tyra (Iddings) Williamson of Sheridan; two grandchildren, Rob Williamson and his wife Abby; Stacie Mack and her husband Rick, all of Sheridan; five great-grandchildren, Sebastian, Dayton, Nicky, Aylie and Noah. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother Joe Vanatta Jr.
A gathering of friends will be at First Christian Church, 102 South Connor Street, Sheridan Wyoming, on the afternoon of July 24, 2023, at 2:00 PM.