June 19, 1943 - August 20, 2023
Ray L. Krull of Sheridan, WY passed away on the morning of Sunday, August 20, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. Ray was preceded in death by his wife; Judy Krull, his parents; Ted and Ann Krull, one brother and six in-laws. He is survived by his siblings; Phyllis Krull, Ross Krull (Janice Krull) and Peggy Krull-Bordewick (Mark Bordewick), his children; Erin Krull and Dena Whitney (Joe Whitney), four grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
Ray led a very full life and positively affected so many people’s lives, most notably in his work as a school teacher and his efforts with The Shriners Organization. Ray will be cremated and will be reunited with his wife, Judy. Celebration of life services will be held in Pringle, SD, Aransas Pass, TX, Palmer, AK and Mountain Home, WY. These locations are where Ray and Judy wished to have their remains spread and the dates are to be determined. There will also be a burial and headstone celebration at the community cemetery in Hoover, SD, date to be determined. If you wish to attend at one of these locations and/or donate to memorial efforts please RSVP through the memorial Facebook page.
