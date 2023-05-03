November 22, 1936 - April 28, 2023
Graveside funeral services for Raynard McKenzie, 86-year-old Buffalo Resident, who passed away Friday at his ranch south of Buffalo moving cows, will be held Friday, May 5th at 11:00 a.m. in Willow Grove Cemetery in Buffalo with Reverend Cammie Dewey officiating.
Raynard Allan McKenzie was born on November 22, 1936, in Otter, Montana to Chalmers and Katie McKenzie. He grew up on the Avery-McKenzie ranch and attended the Billup Country School near Sayle, Montana. Raynard left home when he was thirteen and headed to Wyoming where he worked for several big cattle ranches. In 1958 he left Wyoming to attend the Toots Mansfield Roping School and ended up working for Toots shoeing horses. He then worked for Teepee Lodge above Bighorn taking pack trips and shoeing horses. He was sought after by many big cattle outfits because of his extensive knowledge of cows and horses. He broke and trained many horses throughout the years for many people.
He was married on September 11, 1968, in Helena, Montana to Linda Will and they made their home in California for a short time before moving to Prescott, Arizona. In 1969 they returned to Wyoming working for various ranches in Sheridan and Johnson Counties. In 1971 they moved back to Buffalo where he managed the Steer Head Ranch. He then took a job with Decker Coal as a heavy equipment operator where he worked for 26 years before retiring. Linda passed away in 2008. On May 24, 2014, Raynard married Jo Ann Palmer and they continued living in Buffalo where Raynard ranched until his death.
Raynard was an accomplished farrier and was highly sought after for over 70 years until he was in his 80’s. He was a 4-H leader and was an avid volunteer in the timed events at the Johnson County fair for many years. In 2020 he was inducted into the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his wife Jo Ann McKenzie of Buffalo; two sons Scott McKenzie and his wife Cathy of Powell, Wyoming and Bill McKenzie and his wife Allison of Buffalo; three grandchildren, twins Katie Ann and Karlie Jeanne McKenzie of Powell and Bryce Avery McKenzie and his wife Sarah of Buffalo and one great-grandson Briggs Avery.