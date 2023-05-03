February 4, 1951 – April 30, 2023
Rebecca “Becky” Jean Barker Smith was born to Joseph and Gladys Barker on February 4, 1951, in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Becky attended Holy Name Catholic School, graduated Sheridan High School in 1969 and received a nursing degree from Casper College in 1972. She was a caretaker all of her life. She flourished in her career at Sheridan Memorial Hospital for 42 years as a Nursery and Labor and Delivery Nurse. If you were born in Sheridan in the early 80’s-2000, there is a great possibility she gave you your first bath, changed your diaper and was your first contact with the outside world. Becky married Charles “Ed” Smith in 1975, they later divorced, but from this union, they had two daughters, Melissa and Kelli. After their divorce, she met Francisco Pena “Pancho” Martintez. They have enjoyed the last 26 years together, going on drives and visiting their grandchildren.
Becky passed away on April 30, 2023, at the Billings Clinic surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her daughters Melissa (David) Cox of Sheridan, Kelli (Chris) Stoddard of Stockton, New Jersey, Roxie Smith (Pat) of Alliance, Nebraska, stepdaughter Elena (Dakota) VanDerVliet of Deadwood, South Dakota, stepson Paco Pena Martinez of South Dakota, and her partner Pancho Martinez of Parkman. The family only found out about Roxie a short time ago, but she fits right in with the rest of the clan.
She is survived by her sister, Keta (Red) Smith of Dayton, brother, Daniel (Donna) Barker of Sheridan, sister-in-law, JoAnn Barker of Sheridan, grandchildren; Anna, Amelia, Gabrielle, Aurora, Kiera, Ben, Ella, Emma, Madi and Bailey and three great-grandchildren. As well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband, and brother, Mike Barker.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1pm, Saturday, May 6, at the Kalif Shrine in Sheridan, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reproductive Healthcare of the Big Horns, 128 S Thurmond, Sheridan, WY, 82801…Becky always said, “In today’s day and age, there is no excuse for an unwanted pregnancy.”
Online condolences may be made to www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.