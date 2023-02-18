November 24, 1946 – February 9, 2023
Rebecca (Becky) Lynn Koehn, 76, of Sheridan, WY, and formerly of Fort Myers, FL, Annapolis, MD, and originally of Neenah, WI, joined Heaven’s choir after a brief unexpected illness on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at the Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, FL. Rebecca was surrounded by her loving family: husband of 31 years, Dr. David (Dave) Koehn, her two daughters, Joy Sim and Dawn Grote, son-in-law, Jeff Sim and stepson, David Koehn. Rebecca and Dave had returned to Fort Myers on January 1st for a vacation. They had several weeks together, enjoying many activities with old friends and Rebecca had rejoined her Covenant Presbyterian Church family and choir as well as her community choir.
Rebecca was born November 24, 1946 in Neenah, WI, the second of six children born to the late John W. Schulz, Sr. and Mildred E. Sorensen Schulz. Rebecca attended St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School and then graduated from Neenah High School in 1965, lettering in music and drama. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1969, with a BS in English and History.
Rebecca leaves behind a legacy of love: steadfast and devoted husband, David Koehn, two daughters whom she adored, Joy Sim (Jeff) of Millersville, MD, and Dawn Grote (John) of Sheridan, WY, cherished stepchildren, Deborah Koehn Wu (Theo) of Mechanicsville VA, and David Koehn (Linda Bergamo) of Discovery Bay, CA. She had thirteen treasured grandchildren: Alexandra (Lexi) Sim, Amelia (Lia) Sim, Sarah (SJ) Grote, Maya Koehn Wu, Natalie Koehn Wu, Anna Koehn, Matthew Guido, Lauren Guido, David (Bay) Koehn, Andrew Phillips, and John Grote III, Collin Grote, and Michael Grote and one dear great-granddaughter, Charley Ann Boone. Other surviving family members include siblings Holly Schulz, John Schulz Jr, and Jane Schulz, as well as many nieces and nephews and their families. She will be sorely missed by her many friends all over the country.
A Service of Celebration for the Life of Rebecca will be held on Saturday February 18, 2023 at 11AM at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Fort Myers, FL. This service will be livestreamed directly from the church website Home Page: www.covpcfm.com (scroll down to 'Live Stream Worship, Concerts and Memorials'). A second memorial service will be held in Sheridan, WY at a later date.