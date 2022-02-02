October 13, 1939 – January 28, 2022
Ren “Reiny” Huber, long-time Sheridan resident, peacefully went home to his Lord and Savior on January 28, 2022, with his family at his side.
Ren was born October 13, 1939, in Mobridge, SD to Peter and Mary (Weber) Huber.
Ren served with the Armed Forces from 1956 to 1964 and was an employee of BNSF for over 30 years. He loved the water – his biggest passions were fishing and boating. He frequently said it was his dream to retire and live on Lake Havasu. In the meantime, though, he was headed to have a beer with his friends at the Cozy. He was an avid fan of Westerns and had a huge interest in clocks of all kinds. He also loved anything to do with motorcycles or cars. You could find him tinkering in his garage on antiques and woodworking, or in his kitchen cooking up various delicious meals. His chicken noodle soup was the best there ever was.
Ren is survived by siblings Elsie Sannes of California; and Bernice Herman and Bob Huber of Colorado; his beloved daughters Stephanie (Greg) Weyer and Lisa (Robert) Burlingame; grandchildren Nicole Romeo, Kaleb and Jacob Grosso, and Chali (Wes) Dobrenz of Sheridan; Brooke (Jeremy) Hatch of Rapid City and Dominic Grosso of Portland OR; and six great-grandchildren. He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.
Services will be held on February 7, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at Kane Funeral Home, with inurnment with Military Honors to follow in the Juniper Heights section of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. A reception will follow at Cornerstone Church.
