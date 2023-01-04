September 28, 1966 – December 30, 2022
Renae Suzanne Hayman was born in Lewistown Montana on September 28th, 1966 to Norm Bristol and Carolyn Kaiser, she passed on December 30th, 2022 after a brave fight with cancer. She was 56 years old.
Renae moved with her parents and brother (Rowdy Bristol) to Bozeman, MT early in her life where she attended Bear Canyon Elementary. She then moved to Sheridan where she attended Sheridan Jr. High and High School, graduating in 1984, lettering in track and field as well as gymnastics. Renae attended Sheridan College and Montana State University.
Renae loved Sheridan and her close community. As she grew up, the spirit in her was for being outdoors. Renae was curious and loved exploring nature. She loved a good sunset, and always stopped to admire wildlife. She greatly enjoyed backpacking in the Big Horn Mountains. Even better, were the family gatherings, backyard barbecues, and a house full of kids. These blessed her more than anything else.
Her children were the light of her life. She will be deeply missed by her children, Josh Campbell, Sarah Hogan & Family, Jordan Day & Family and Cody Hayman & Family.
Renae fiercely loved her grandchildren, that she waited and hoped so long for. She taught them about patience, love, kindness, kisses and hugs… She also spoiled them.
She would be the first one to volunteer to change a stinky diaper or rock a fussy baby to sleep.
Her husband and best friend, Stephen, battled bravely with her in every moment. Renae and Stephen have taught many around them valuable lessons in the importance of family, faith and unconditional love.
Renae was adventurous, spontaneous and fearless. The amazing number of friends she had is a testament to her contagious laughter and bubbly personality. She believed in generosity. She chose to always see the good in people, and helped people see the good in themselves as well. To know her was to love her. Renae must have been born with an oversized heart, because she was kind to everyone.
Renae was genuine and selfless. Her intimate relationship with God was evident to everyone.
Her family and friends will continue to teach their children and community the important life lessons of compassion and warmth that Renae has instilled in them. We are proud to call her our daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, gramma, and friend. We hold so much respect and gratitude for her sacrifices and strength.
"And if, when it's all over, I'm asked what I did with my life, I want to be able to say, "I offered love ". That was how Renae lived every day.
A celebration of life will be held at Summit Church in Sheridan WY on Saturday January 7th at 11am, all who have been touched by Renae’s life are welcome. Per Renae’s only requests for her service; the kids will be allowed to play, no one has to cook, keep it simple, and please don’t dress up.
Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.