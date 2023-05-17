Today

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with clearing overnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Sun and a few passing clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High around 70F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.