April 25, 1971 – May 9, 2023
Rhome Napolitano of Sheridan, Wyoming died unexpectedly on May 9th in Colorado while visiting family.
Born to John Robert and Alex-Cine Napolitano on April 25th, 1971, in Machias, ME. She is survived by her father, John Napolitano, brother, Rob Napolitano and sister, Angie Stanley as well as by her nephews, Noah Napolitano and Jack Stanley and Niece, Olivia Stanley. Rhome was loved by MANY and her loss is greatly mourned.
Her loves were spending time with her family and friends, HUGS, participating in Special Olympics, having dollars in her wallet, Starbucks coffee and M&Ms! She was also a die hard Broncos fan! Her infectious smile and laugh lit up the room.
Rhome made us all want to be better people and she deeply touched the hearts of everyone that knew her.
Come celebrate her life on 5/31/2023 at the Kendrick Park in Sheridan, Wyoming at 4pm. Please bring stories and a dish to share. A second celebration of life will be held in Cortez, CO at a later date in June.