August 21, 1971 – December 8, 2022
Rhonda Lea Hartman-Gallegos was born on August 21, 1971, in Wheatridge, Colorado to George and V.June (Wright) Hartman. She was the oldest of two children. She graduated from Natrona High School in Casper, Wyoming and went on to get her Bachelors and Masters from the University of Wyoming. She also received a Nursing Degree from Northern Wyoming Community College.
While attending the University of Wyoming, Rhonda met the love of her life, Manuel Andrew Gallegos, and married him on April 29, 1995 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Cheyenne, Wy. After graduation, Rhonda worked at the Cathedral Home in Laramie, Wy. After the birth of their first child, she moved to Sheridan, Wy where she worked for the Northern Mental Health Center and the Wyoming Girl School for a decade. She also worked for Big Horn Rehabilitation Center as a charge nurse and took significant pride in her work.
She loved to be very active in all of her children’s extracurricular activities as she volunteered for every school event including directing carnivals, setting up book fairs, chaperoning field trips, and driving vans of children and teenagers to their sports events. She enjoyed teaching her children about kindness, independence, and advocating for those who don’t or can’t advocate for themselves. She also loved to share her love of spooky things through her passion for Stephen King books and classic horror movies.
Rhonda is survived by her children, Amelie (Reno) who attends school in Salem, Massachusetts, Francisco who attends school in Mankato, Minnesota, and Avaleena who attend Sheridan Junior High School. She is also survived by her brother George Hartman Jr., and parents, George and June Hartman as well as numerous aunts, nieces, and nephews. She has joined in heaven her husband, Manuel, as well as grandparents, aunts, and cousins.
A rosary and viewing will take place at Holy Name Catholic Church on Monday, December 19 2022, at 9 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Immediately following the Mass there will be a graveside service then a reception in the Parish Hall at Holy Name.
Memorial contributions in Rhonda’s name may be made to: Jason’s Friends Foundation, 340 W B St Ste 101, Casper, WY 82601.
