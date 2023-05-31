November 22, 1934 – May 23, 2023
Richard (Dick) Kalasinsky was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on November 22, 1934, to Joe & Emily Kalasinsky. He began school in the Dayton School, which was all 12 grades at the time, while Joe was working on the old Bear Claw Ranch north of town. The family moved to Sheridan when Dick was in 4th grade, when his dad began working as a welder for Bighorn Coal. He continued his education in Sheridan and graduated from Sheridan High School in 1952, Sheridan College in 1954 and UW in 1956. During his time at Sheridan College, he enlisted in the Marine Corps and (perhaps fortunately) was injured before completing his training & discharged. He was always very proud to say he was a Marine. In Laramie he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity & graduated with a degree in Business.
He married Kathleen Joan Hosteng , the love of his life, in Sheridan on May 11, 1958. (They recently celebrated their 65th Anniversary this spring). They made their home in Sheridan where he was employed by Peter Kiewit Construction Company. Later they were transferred to Rapid City for a project at Ellsworth Air Force Base & stayed for the duration. Their son Dave was born in Sheridan in July of 1962, after moving back home. In the fall of 1966, Dick was promoted and transferred to the home office of Kiewit in Omaha, Nebraska, where he would later retire as Corporate Secretary & Stock Registrar after 33 years of service to the company. In 1996 they returned home to Sheridan to relax & help Dave with running the ranch Dick had always dreamed of and had purchased in 1987 (coincidentally across the road from where his dad had worked at the Bear Claw). The Dayton area was always a happy place for Dick, with many childhood memories & friends, as well as numerous relatives in the area. One of his favorite hobbies was leather work which he shared with both his son and grandson. He also gifted many of his projects to friends and family.
Dick passed away on May 23, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with his family by his side, after a short battle with cancer. Preceding him in death were both his parents and his older brother Joe. He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Joan, their son Dave (Tara) and his two grandchildren that he cherished, Theron and Katy.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Sheridan, Wyoming.
A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the First Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Barth officiating. Interment will take place at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Elks Section following the service. A reception will be held back at the church.
