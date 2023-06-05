Richard “Dick” Kalasinsky, 88, Sheridan, died Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Sheridan Memorial Hospital with his family by his side. A celebration of life with military honors will be held Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 1 p.m. at First Methodist Church with Pastor Jim Barth officiating. Interment will take place at Sheridan Municipal Cemetery Elks Section following the service. A reception will be held back at the church. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.