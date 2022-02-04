March 8, 1941 – February 2, 2022
Richard Harry Albrecht, 80, died Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Rich was born March 8, 1941, in St. Cloud, MN, to Harry and Muriel Albrecht.
Rich graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and worked for Jack Frost for 22 years in poultry production and management. After traveling to Wyoming for several years to hunt elk and deer, Rich decided to move the family to Sheridan in 1978, when he and his wife, Carol bought Donnelly Van and Storage. After selling Donnelly, he was a bus driver for Sheridan County School District 2 for over fifteen years and especially loved his little kindergarteners.
The family lived near Wyarno for five years, then Rich and Carol bought a ranch on Meade Creek and raised sheep, cattle, and horses. Rich was happiest fishing or hunting when he wasn't working on the ranch.
Known for tinkering in his shop, Rich always had a project going, whether rebuilding a vehicle or welding yard art. He recently took up woodworking, and created beautiful bowls.
Rich was given the Governor's Award for Bravery in 2000, after heroically stopping a runaway wagon with a team of horses and saving a local family’s life.
He was preceded in death by his parents. Rich is survived by his wife, Carol, of 58 years; his children Michelle of Vista, CA; Michael (Amy), and Melissa, of Sheridan, WY, and grandchildren Monica Hernandez, Tyler and Tim Bailey, Will and Nick Albrecht, and great-grandchildren, Jamze and Jazmine Bailey. Rich is also survived by his sisters, Janet Neske and Jane Albrecht, brother Duane (Darlene), aunt Elaine Randall, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rich was devoted to all his dogs, and his family takes comfort in knowing that he's happily reunited with all of them in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter.