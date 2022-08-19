February 5, 1933 - August 17, 2022
Richard Joseph Kehrwald, aged 89, passed away on August 17, 2022 at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center, Sheridan, Wyoming.
Richard was born February 5, 1933 to Fred and Mildred Kehrwald in Highwood, Illinois. He graduated from high school in Libertyville, Illinois and went on to take a degree in mining engineering at Colorado School of Mines, Golden. In 1955 he married Caroline Marie James in Denver, Colorado. He worked the mines in Cobalt, Idaho and Jeffrey City, Wyoming, then supervised construction for Boatwright-Smith in Casper, Wyoming and Mullinax in Sheridan, Wyoming. A keen interest in photography brought him to purchase Rochford Studio in Sheridan which he renamed Camera West. For more than 30 years he excelled in all facets of the photo industry and closed the shop in 2000. At that time he took a nursing degree at Sheridan College and worked briefly in administration at Sheridan Manor. In retirement Richard continued his photographic interest into the digital realm. He was honored by a showing of his work in July of 2021 at Sheridan County Fulmer Library. His final works may be viewed at instagram.com/richardk969.
Richard is survived by his wife of 67 years, Carrie Kehrwald, Sheridan, his children, Fritz Kehrwald, Sheridan, Leif Kehrwald (Rene), Portland, Oregon, Nan Muñoz (Juan), Castle Pines, Colorado, Kathy King (Jon Marzec), Spokane, Washington, his niece, Donna Norstrom, Oak Hill, Virginia, his grandchildren, Nicolo Kehrwald, Luke Kehrwald, Griffin Barbula, Leah Hein, Chris King, Jon Marzec Jr., and his six great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Norstrom, his nephew, Steve Norstrom and his brother-in-law, Chet Norstrom.
No services are planned. The family invites all who wish to honor Richard may do so by making a memorial contribution to the Hub on Smith, Sheridan, Wyoming.
