Rick Lenz, 73, of Buffalo, died suddenly Sunday morning, May 30. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 5 at 11 am at the Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo with Pastors Stephen Martin and William Dunlap officiating. Visitation will be held at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel on Friday from 1 - 9 pm. Interment will be in Willow Grove Cemetery with the American Legion and VFW in charge of Military Graveside Honors. Donations in Rick’s memory may be made to the Gideon Society or Summit Church in care of the Harness Funeral Home at 351 N. Adams in Buffalo. Online condolences maybe made at www.harnessfuneralhome.com. The funeral will be livestreamed from the Summit Wesleyan Church at https://boxcast.tv/view/rick-lenz-funeral-839294.