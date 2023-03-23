October 13, 1953 – March 20, 2023
Richard Lee (Dick) Siddle, age 87, passed away on the first day of Spring, March 20, 2023, at Westview Health Care Center in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Richard was born on Friday the 13th of October, 1935 in Cody, Wyoming to H. Elbert and Alice Bates Siddle. He joined his older brother Herbert, and they resided on the Siddle Family Ranch on Dry Creek near the Shoshone River. Dick was an outstanding athlete at Cody High School, being a State Champion Wrestler for Coach Glen Mangus. He served as Captain of the Wrestling Team his senior year in 1954. Being a strong Cody Bronc Football Player and Track Athlete as well, he was named Cody High School Outstanding Athlete in 1954 and was presented the award by Milward Simpson. He went on to wrestle at the University of Wyoming prior to joining the U.S. Army.
After returning from the Army, he married Norma Bronnenberg in 1960. They had one son, Nick Lee Siddle, and raised him on the new family place, just a half mile down the road from the original family ranch. They instilled in him a love of agriculture and wildlife, hunting, fishing and rodeo. They later divorced in 1977.
Dick spent 33 years working for the Wyoming Highway Department where he was mainly a construction supervisor, surveyor and bridge inspector. He spent much time in Cooke City while working on the Chief Joseph and Beartooth Highways. He was a tremendous rodeo athlete, horse trainer, shoer and packer. He served many falls as an outstanding hunting guide for both the Siggins Triangle X, and for Jim Patrick on the Belknap Ranch. He was proud to be an Honorary Member of Cody High School Rodeo Club, the Buffalo Bill FFA and the Wyoming FFA Association.
Dick later married Judy Hetland, and they embarked on many traveling adventures, going to both Hawaii and Alaska several times and attending the National Finals Rodeo and the PBR Finals many times. On several of these trips they included one or both of Dick’s grandchildren, Troy and Kelly. Dick rarely missed a ball game, musical event, livestock show or any other event that involved the grandchildren. He taught them both outstanding horsemanship skills and spent as much time with them as he could. He was an exceptional grandfather.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife Judy, brother Herbert and his parents. He is survived by his son Nick (Tammy) Siddle of Sheridan, grandson Troy (Edie) Siddle of Sheridan, granddaughter Kelly (Grant) Wilson of Santa Clara, California, and four great grandchildren James Richard Siddle, Bradley Wilson, Marshall Wilson and Parker Wilson.
A memorial and inurnment will occur in Cody at a later date. Memorials can be made in memory of Dick Siddle at Wyoming FFA Foundation, P.O. Box 7311, Sheridan, WY 82801.
The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Absaroka Senior Living in Cody, and Westview Healthcare Center in Sheridan for the special care received by both Dick and Judy.
