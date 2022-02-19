Today

A good deal of sunshine. High 57F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours will give way to occasional showers in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.