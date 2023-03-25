Richard R Holcombe age 82 of Casper, Wyoming passed away on March 18, 2023.
Dick was born in Sheridan, Wyoming to Russell Edgar Holcomb and Lillian May McElroy. He went to high school at Sheridan High School and graduated in 1958. He served in the US Army from 1962 to 1964. He worked for Halliburton Serves for 40 years as a Mechanic, Supervisor, Superintendent and Regional Manager. He enjoyed motorcycle riding, hunting, reloading ammo, restoring old tractors, motorcycles, and cars, rebuilding engines, photography and gardening.
He is survived by his companion Dixie Meadows of 34 years, son Edward, daughters Brenda Neether, Christine Reid and Sharon Herrman, son-in-law Dale Herrman, 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and nieces Elaine Andrews and Patricia Rincon.
A celebration of life will be held in Casper Wyoming. Further details will follow.
Memorial donations may be made to Central Wyoming Hospice 319 S. Wilson Street, Casper, WY 82601.