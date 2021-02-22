Today

Sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Morning high of 52F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 34F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

Windy with snow showers before noon. Partly cloudy later. Morning high of 36F with temps falling to near 30. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.