May 13, 1966 - February 18, 2021
Early in the morning after everyone had settled down you could hear a goofy voice ask “How y’all be doing”. Richard R. Dau, better known simply as Rick, never missed an opportunity to make everyone laugh. The time that he spent with his family, friends, and coworkers was never a dull one.
From the age of 14, Rick was bagging fruits and veggies at Carl's IGA proudly working himself to be the assistant manager. You would never find anyone with a better dedication to their job so much so that even with a fear of heights, he flew in a Red Baron Pizza Bi-Plane for a promotional stunt. After all was said and done that became his favorite moment at Carl's, completely contrasting his worst moments which were the commercials that he had to make.
Skipping forward in Rick's life he decided to follow his heart and move all the way out to Arizona to meet the love of his life, Ronda Sue Pool. Not surprisingly soon after meeting, God answered his prayers and blessed this new Father with a red-headed baby girl that he named Dorothy Ann Dau. Richard, after being widowed, wanted to teach Dorothy a list of skills to improve the life ahead for her. First on the list was to teach her some of his amazing carpentry prowess, next on the list was fishing, and although he wasn't very much into it anymore because his nephew out fished him-he enjoyed the time he got to spend with her. Last on the list was teaching her how to drive. He wanted her to know the joy that he felt when his sister and he would embark on spontaneous road trips.
Now, in the present, the laughter, the joy, and the pure light his soul will forever bring a sparkle into the memories of those that knew him. So as the days fade away, we can answer his question “We would be better with you”.
Rick, after a valiant fight against heart disease, passed away on February 18, 2021 surrounded by his family who loved and adored him greatly. Rick was born May 13th, 1966 to Richard L. Dau and Clara Jeanne (Trouchon) Dau Dolinar in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Rick was preceded in death by his wife Ronda Sue and step- father Eugene Dolinar. He is survived by his daughter, Dorothy Ann, mother, Clara Jeanne Dolinar, sisters Shannon D’antoni (Franco D’antoni) of Sheridan, Tracy Crume (Tim Garretson) Sheridan, brother Lucien Dolinar (Martha Dolinar) Sterling, Colorado, nephew Randy Crume (Mandy Crume) Mount Blanc, Michigan, stepchildren Stacy Arviza, Robert Pool, David Pool, Stephanie Saifi.
A celebration of life will be held in the near future with details to follow. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Rick’s name to Diabetes Donation at Sheridan Memorial Hospital, P.O. Box 391, Sheridan, WY 82801. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.