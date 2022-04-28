Rickey Larsen, 73, of Sheridan, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette with his family at his side. A celebration of life with military honors will be held Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Kane Funeral Home with Pastor Greg Green officiating. A reception will follow in the Kane Funeral Reception Hall. Inurnment will take place Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in the Oregon Trail Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.