December 14, 1957 - May 11, 2022
Rita Jean Serna Ash, 64, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home in Alliance, Nebraska.
She was born December 14, 1957 in Hardin, Montana to Guadalupe and Ninfa (Jimenez) Serna.
She married Jon Ash on April 24, 1976 in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Rita devoted her life to her family and helping anyone who needed it. She was known throughout the community as Mama Rita. Her greatest pastime was music, whether it was playing, listening or singing. She will be missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Jon Ash of Alliance, NE; her children, Joni Ash of Alliance, NE and Fernando and Heather Ash of Hemingford, NE; seven grandchildren, Trevor and Brittany Benge of Axtell, NE, Tanner and Ashley Benge of Kearney, NE, Kamryn Ash of Hemingford, NE, Moses Ash of Alliance, NE, Zachary and Melanie Kobza of Beatrice, NE, Kaylob Kobza of Lincoln, NE, and Bella Ash of Torrington, WY; three great-grandchildren, Jasper Dean Haak of Casper, WY, Asher Randolph of Hemingford, NE, and Quinton Benge of Axtell, NE. She is also survived by her five siblings, Marty (Jim) Feldhaus of Columbus, NE, Guadalupe (Laurie) Serna of Dallas, TX, Delia Sees of Sheridan WY, Alicia Cassell of Fort Collins, CO, and Fernando (Millie) Serna of Sheridan, WY; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Juan Serna, her nephew Robert Alley and her son Jerry Ash.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance. Father Matt Koperski will officiate. Visitation will be held at the Bates-Gould Chapel on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be given to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas Texas, 75284.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com. Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.