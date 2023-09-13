August 22, 1926 – August 28, 2023
Robert A. Barnes, age 97, former resident of Big Horn, WY and more recently from Coloma, WI passed away Monday morning, August 28, 2023, at Mount View Care Center in Wausau after a brief illness.
He was born August 22, 1926, in Hancock, WI the third oldest of 12 children to Ivan and Mildred (Moors) Barnes. He married Arlene Premo on March 15, 1947, in Hancock. She preceded him in death on September 19, 2012.
Robert attended Hancock Schools where he graduated in 1944. After graduation he joined the United States Navy in the Pacific Arena beginning July 1944 and was honorably discharged in July of 1946. He moved to the Milwaukee area where he was employed as a pipefitter for the Petroleum Equipment Company and later, for Pabst Brewing Company. He retired in 1986 and he and Arlene moved to Big Horn, WY, where they built a new home with a new barn so they could raise cattle and horses. In 2005, they returned to Coloma (Arlene’s hometown) where Robert lived until August of 2022.
Robert was proud of participating on one of the first Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. arranged for World War II veterans.
He is survived by his children, Timothy (Mary) Barnes, Sheridan, Wyoming; Cynthia (Roger) Kleinstick, Weston, Wisconsin; Randy (Kelly) Barnes, Chugiak, Alaska; Rebecca (Chris) Turek, Anchorage, Alaska; one sister, Lucille Vezina, one brother Harry Barnes, both from Hancock, Wisconsin. He is also survived by eleven grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife Arlene, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert G. Barnes, and by six brothers and three sisters.
Funeral Services were held Saturday, September 9th, at Stahl Funeral Home, Plainfield WI. Burial with full military honors were held in the Hancock Cemetery.