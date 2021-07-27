March 30, 1949 - June 19, 2021
Robert “Bob” DeFries of Sheridan, Wyoming passed away suddenly on Monday, June 19, 2021. Visitation is Thursday, July 29th at Kane Funeral Home. We will be praying the Rosary at 4:30 PM followed by a viewing from 5:00-7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass for Bob will be held at his Parish, Holy Name Catholic Church, on Friday, July 30th at 2:00 PM with Father Glenn Whewell as Celebrant. The family would love to see friends and associates join the Sheridan community to celebrate Bob’s life after Mass at the Powder Horn Clubhouse from 4:00-7:00 PM.
Bob was preceded in death his parents William B. and LaVerne DeFries (nee Tynan) and his sister, Valerie Wadhams. Beloved and devoted husband to the late Barbara DeFries (nee Strahl), loving father of Erin DeFries and very proud grandpa of Maya and twins Talia and Aislin DeFries. Survived by siblings Mary (Robert) Fecht, William E. (Lorie) DeFries, Jean Marie (Gordon) Willis, and Patricia (Les) Mokrzycki. Devoted uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Born on March 30, 1949 in Chicago, Illinois, Bob attended Saint Linus Catholic School in Oak Lawn, Illinois, and continued his education at Brother Rice High School in Chicago. Bob was a superior three-sport athlete, playing baseball, football and basketball. He was the very first student-athlete at Brother Rice HS to be drafted by a professional sports team when the Chicago White Sox selected him in 1967. He met the love of his life, Barbara, when she hired him to bartend at Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on the south side of Chicago. Free spirits and flower children of the 1960’s, Bob and Barb both loved nature and explored the United States during the 70’s from fishing in the North Woods of Minnesota to camping in the Wild West of Wyoming, eventually settling in Sheridan and Big Horn where they owned and operated Foothills Gallery on Main Street for twenty years. In 1991, Bob joined the Farm Bureau Insurance Company, and after graduating from Chadron State College, son Erin joined him in 1997. Together for 24 years, they have built one of the most successful insurance agencies in Sheridan, Wyoming.
Bob was a man of immense integrity and tremendous capacity for the care of others. He was a generous soul and humble man who genuinely cared about you, no matter who you were. Bob had two nick names, Bobby and Dutch. He was a natural Servant Leader, traits that were forged as a lifelong devout Catholic, who could say the entire Catholic Mass in Latin to this day. He was a fun loving and quick witted character, who loved the folks in his Sheridan, Big Horn and Powder Horn Golf Community. He served the Volunteers of America for many years and the Sheridan Chamber of Commerce for more than 30 years, and was named Sheridan Community Person of the Year.
For those who called him son, brother, husband, father, uncle, grandfather, godfather and friend, we will forever be grateful for Robert William DeFries.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Name Catholic Church, 9 S. Connor St., Sheridan, WY 82801. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements, please share your memories and condolences at www.kanefuneral.com.