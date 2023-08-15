July 24, 1950 – July 26, 2023
On July 26th, Bob Love died unexpectedly but peacefully in his sleep, at home with his wife Kalei and stepson Brad. He looked in his final moments of life as though he was enjoying a nap under some palms on his favorite Hawaiian beach, lying on his back with his arms behind his head and his ankles crossed.
Robert Savage Love was born in Sheridan, WY on July 24, 1950. He was adopted by Margaret “Peggy” Love and John Allen “Jack” Love, Jr. His siblings were Gil Love, Daryl “Pinky” Coulter (Gillette, WY), Lacy Cantu (Taos, NM), and Tina Duran. His early years were spent wintering in Naples, FL and summering at their ranch in Biddle, MT. He was mainly raised in Sheridan, WY and spent a lot of time in Dayton, WY at their Bear Claw Ranch. For high school, he went off to boarding school in Portland, OR at Bishop Dagwell (now known as Oregon Episcopal School) where he graduated in 1969. He loved his time on the ranch and in the mountains, and was very big into fly fishing, hunting, various sports, and most certainly golf.
Bob’s college golfing career in Arizona was abruptly halted after a serious back injury in a car accident. He then went to the University of Wyoming where he met his first wife, Linda Lawrence. After graduating with an English degree, he moved to Buffalo, WY where he spent the next couple of decades ranching with the Lawrences. They raised 3 daughters, Moriah Love (Ian Congdon, daughter Noel, Seattle, WA), Laura Wuitschick (Waylon Wuitschick, sons Eli, Landon and Waylon, Jr of Sheridan, WY), and Martha Johnson (Owen Johnson, son Max of Helena, MT).
In 2000 Bob married his special soul companion, Kalei Lum Asay. Her son Brad Asay joined the family as well. In this new chapter of his life, he truly came into being his best self. Bob emanated friendliness, love and kindness to all he encountered. Bob and Kalei spent 23 wonderful years together, enjoying their family and friends, while making memories at their homes in Buffalo, WY, Honolulu, HI, and finally Frederick, Colorado.
After a hiatus of about 20 years from golf due to back issues, he took to the course again and shot an 85 in his first game. He was so good, and golf continued as a mainstay for him until the day he died. There is a plaque for him at the Buffalo Golf Club commemorating his Double Eagle on Hole 9.
Bob had just had a 73rd birthday celebration thrown for him with his golf friends hours before his death. He loved being out socializing and making friends.
In honor and memory of Bob, his family encourages you to take the time to intentionally create a life filled with more compassion, kindness, goofiness, and a joy in the wonders we all get to experience each day on this earth.
Memorial services will be planned for a later date to take place in both Buffalo and Hawaii.