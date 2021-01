Today

A mix of clouds and sun. High around 30F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Snow showers before noon. Becoming partly cloudy later. High 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.