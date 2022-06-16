Robert (Bob) Siedschlaw, 76, died September 30, 2021, at Greenhouse Living in Sheridan after a long illness with dementia. In lieu of flowers, Bob's family request that you help another person the next time you see someone in need, don't hesitate or be afraid of helping or serving.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022, at Sturgis First United Methodist Church, 1755 Ball Park Road, Sturgis, South Dakota. Inurnment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors, 20901 Pleasant Valley Dr., Sturgis, South Dakota. Online condolences may be made at www.sheridanfuneral.com. Arrangements are under the care of Sheridan Funeral Home.