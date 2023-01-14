January 3, 1940 - January 6, 2023
Dr. Robert Charles Marshall passed away peacefully at home in Bakersfield early in the morning of January 6th. He was surrounded by loved ones, his wife Shirley Marshall and loyal hunting dog Dieter.
Born in Taft, California on January 3rd, 1940. Bob was raised in Taft and went on to undergraduate school at UCLA. He knew as a child he wanted to be a doctor and pursued that goal. He continued medical school at UCLA as well. He interned at Philadelphia General Hospital.
Bob served two years as a captain in the USAF at Lowery. After that, he practiced OB/GYN at the University of Colorado for a year. He decided he liked women, “just not all day, every day”, changing his field to Head and Neck Surgery - Otolaryngology. Working at UCLA Wadsworth VA Hospital in that field. He decided he could be better utilized in Bakersfield, moving there in 1973. He had a great practice in Bakersfield from 1973 to 2004. He then closed his office and became VP of Medical Affairs at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, retiring in 2010.
Bob loved the mountains, hunting and fishing, hiking in Yosemite, football and Porsche’s. After retiring, he realized his dream by moving to Sheridan, Wyoming in 2011. Under pressure from his wife (his story) they returned to Bakersfield in the winter 5 years ago.
Education was his priority and he provided continuing scholarships to UCLA Medical School, CSUB, Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and TCU, Fort Worth.
Bob served as President of the Kern County Medical Society, Kern County American Cancer Society, Salvation Army board member, Road Runner Foundation board member, recipient of CSUB President’s Medal and CSUB Foundation Board Life Member.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, Robert Clay Marshall and his mother, Opal Beatty Marshall.
Bob is survived by his three children and two step-sons: Robert Marshall (Leora), Kiersten Litzsinger (Todd), Megan Levin (David), Keith Miller and Ivan Miller (Eleanora.) Blessed by 10 grandchildren: Kendall, Cameron, and Tatum (Litzsinger); Paris and Lilly (Levin); Stella and Ethan (Marshall); Daniel, Katherine and Harlan Miller. Three great-grandchildren: Payton Moore. Aryan Johnson and Aislynn Storm Miller.
Bob is survived by his three siblings: Dr. Richard Marshall (Shirley), Pam Davis (Don) and Suzanne Bradley (Samuel). Bob has many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, we ask a donation be made in his honor to The Brinton Museum, Big Horn, Wyoming.
A service will be held at the Bakersfield National Cemetery at a later date.