April 7, 1937 - October 23, 2021
Robert Dean Duncan (“Dunc”) was born in Sheridan Wyoming on April 7, 1937 to Elwood and Gretchen Duncan. He passed away peacefully on October 23, 2021 at Westview Health Care Center.
He spent his entire life in Sheridan attending Linden School, Sheridan High and Sheridan College. He graduated from Sheridan High in 1955, Sheridan College in 1957 and the University of Wyoming in 1960 with a BS in Commerce and Industry.
He met Willa Miller, the love of his life while attending college. They married in 1959 and were married for 62 years.
Dunc started his career at the Sheridan Flour Mills as a bookkeeper, salesman and chemist. He received recognition for testing of grains ensuring top quality while at the Flour Mill. He later worked at Mid-Continent Oil as the officer manager, bookkeeper and in sales. He retired in 2000 after working as a salesman at Carroll’s Furniture for approximately 20 years.
Bob was actively involved with the planning of the Sheridan High Class of 55 reunions, with the 55th and last reunion being held in 2010. Dunc remained close with many of his high school friends throughout his life.
He enjoyed travelling to see friends and family, especially his grandkids. One of his favorite trips was to Alaska to fish where he caught several halibut and salmon. Dunc had a love of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, hunting, skiing, and spending time at the family cabin in the Bighorns.
He is survived by his wife Willa, son Dave (Debbi, Kameron, Jordynne) and daughter Lori Clark (Harry, Dex, Cole). He is preceded in death, by his daughter Cindy, his parents Elwood and Gretchen and his brother John.
A visitation and memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Champion Funeral Home with Reverend Kevin Jones officiating. A reception will immediately follow at the Duncan residence. Memorial contributions in Bob’s name may be made to: Antelope Butte Foundation, 1981 Double Eagle Dr STE A, Sheridan, WY 82801 and/or Dementia Friendly Wyoming, the Hub at 211 Smith St, Sheridan, WY 82801. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.