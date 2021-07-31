November 2, 1937 - July 26, 2021
Robert Eugene Keahey, 83, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home in Roy, Utah. He was born on November 2, 1937, to Lela Emma Jean (nee Beaman) and John Eugene (Sonny) Keahey in Buffalo, Wyoming. He and his family moved to California where he graduated from William S. Hart High School, Newhall, CA in 1960 where he excelled in Track and Football.
Bob spent his youth on the Betsy Linda Stock Ranch in Newhall, he helped his family ranch and was known for his horsemanship. In 1955, he worked for Standard Oil Company until 1965 and then for Occidental Oil and Gas relocating to La Ward, Texas in 1967. During that time, Bob continued his education taking coursework in Petroleum Engineering.
In 1970, he moved to Sheridan, WY and began his lifetime career working for Burlington Northern Railroad until his retirement in September of 2005.
During his California days, Bob could be found at the Saugus Speedway racing stock cars with his step-father, Bud. He enjoyed spending time in the Bighorn Mountains camping and fishing. He and his wife, Faith, spent many years with the Foster Care Program in Sheridan; fostering and caring for many teens through the years.
Bob is survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Carol) of Laramie, WY, Eric (Burnie Jo), and Gregory, both of Phoenix, AZ; Sisters, Donna Bates of Pearcy, AR, and Linda Bradley (Charles) of Hot Springs, AR; Brothers, Tim Sherman (Glenda) of Redding, CA, and Tom Sherman (Brenda) of Hot Springs, AR; Step-children; Elizabeth (William) DeGolyer of Ogden, UT, Calvin Garretson (Louella), Brook Garretson (Megan), all of Sheridan, WY, and Anthony Garretson of Roy, UT; Many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Faith; infant son, Robert Andrew; parents, John “Sonny” ,Keahey, Emma “Jean” Sherman, and Step-father, Sessil “Bud” Sherman.
Bob’s time on this earth was filled with love and family, his legacy is like a stone tossed into the water sending ripples of memories forever outward into the future. He will be forever in our hearts.
His remains will be cremated and placed with Faith at Utah Veteran’s Cemetery and Memorial at Camp Williams, Utah. A family memorial will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 10:30 at Camp Williams.