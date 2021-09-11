Robert George Ouellette
November 15, 1943 - July 13, 2021
Robert (Bob) Ouellette, was born and grew up in Southbridge, Mass., arriving just moments after his identical twin brother and best friend, Richard, (Dick).
Bob graduated with honors from Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Sciences in Boston. He married his “Beau Coeur” Jeanne (Fitzgibbons) the following day, June 3, 1967, at Norte Dame Church. He attended University of Miami Medical School and then, Internship & Residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, specializing in Obstetrics & Gynecology & Surgery. Upon completion, Bob then joined the USAF, serving as a Major, stationed at Tyndall AFB, Panama City, Fla.
Upon completion of his service, Bob then opened his private practice in Deland, Fla. He served the community of Deland, Ormond Beach and surrounding towns from 1976 until his retirement in 2006. For many years, in solo practice, Dr. Ouellette delivered thousands of babies.
Bob was a caring physician and surgeon. He was a voracious reader and a history buff.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, camping and fly fishing with his family whenever he could. He was proud to be an IFR pilot, a rancher in his beloved Big Horn Mountains near Sheridan, Wyoming, for many years. He was a devoted husband, father and Poppy to his grandchildren. He was a teacher and mentor, a good neighbor, loyal friend and a man of his word.
Bob sadly passed away in Bismarck, N.D., surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne of 54 years, his son, Mark, wife Katie, and grandsons, Tyler, Andrew, and Ryan, of Brentwood, Tenn. Grand daughter, his Abby, husband, Brady Roshau and great grandchildren, Cambree & Carson, of Bismarck, N.D. Daughter in law, Colleen, and grandchildren, Maddy & Robert Matthew, (Robby) of Cantonement, Fla.
He leaves his extended loving family, brother, sisters in law & brothers in law, nieces & nephews. His friends, hunting buddies, and the neighbors of Brookside, where their neighbors became over time, loving & supportive friends, then family.
Bob was sadly predeceased in death by our beloved daughter, Jennifer, our Jem, and
by our cowboy, son Matthew, and also by his sister, Claudette Ouellette Genereux.
There will be a memorial mass on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 10 a.m., at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, San Antonio, Fla. Refreshments will be served at their home in Wesley Chapel, after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Brendans Catholic School, Ormond Beach, Fla., or to St. Judes Children’s Hospital.
“ The stars are not wanting now, “ my Beau Coeur.