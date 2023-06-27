March 8, 1938 – June 23, 2023
Robert Gerard Shaw passed away peacefully on June 23, 2023 in Gillette, Wyoming. He was 85 years old.
Robert (Bob) was born on March 8, 1938, in Sheridan Wyoming to William and Clara (Van Beck) Shaw. He grew up in Lodge Grass, Montana. Bob was one of nine children. He attended Lodge Grass Public Schools and graduated in 1956. Bob was drafted into the United States Army in 1958. He married Sandra (Sandy) Lee Suchy on June 19, 1961, at the Our Lady of Loretto Catholic Church in Lodge Grass. In the fall of 1961, Bob was called back to the Army and was stationed at Fort Ord, California. Scott, the first of their three children, was born in California. The family returned to Lodge Grass in 1962 where their daughters, Rebecca and Lesa were born. They built and made their home south of Lodge Grass on the Little Big Horn River. Where they lived until 2014 when they moved to Sheridan, Wyoming. They were married for 61 years.
Bob worked for Holly Sugar, farmed and in 1974 went to work at Decker Coal as a welder. Bob was self taught and had a talent for welding. He made a successful career of welding and managing many coal mine construction projects building and rebuilding draglines. He worked for various companies throughout Montana, Wyoming, Washington, New Mexico, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Canada. Bob also did many welding jobs in the Lodge Grass area for local farmers and ranchers. He retired from his mining career in 2014.
Bob had a great love for farming and ranching. He began working as a ranch hand for Phil Spear at the age of nine and worked through his teens throughout Lodge Grass, Rotten Grass, Wyola,and the Big Horn Mountains. He had a vast knowledge of the mountains. After settling on the Little Big Horn with Sandy, Bob farmed alfalfa and grain crops and raised beef cattle. He was well known for his tight, heavy bales! Bob also had a love and talent for gardening. He and Sandy grew large vegetable gardens and froze and canned their harvests. They were generous with their neighbors delivering fresh vegetables. Working with his hands and the soil was something that brought Bob great joy.
Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Sandy, parents William and Clara Shaw, brother Bill Shaw, Sister Catherine Schaffer, Brother-in-law Larry Suchy, Sister-in-law, Debbie Suchy, Nephews, Michael Weil and Kevin Shaw, Nieces Kelly Austin, Christine Gransbery. He is survived by children, Scott (Debra) Shaw of Gillette, Rebecca Shaw of Gillette, and Lesa (David) Hansen of Windsor, Colorado, five grandchildren, Robert and Larry Shaw, Shelby, Joseph, and Matthew Hansen, brothers Richard (Ed) Shaw, John Shaw, Sisters, Clara Weil, Rose Mary Mcinerney, Theresa Whiteman, Mary Ann Shaw, Brother-in-law, Keith Suchy, sister-in-law Marilyn Suchy, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 6th at 9:30 am at Holy Name Catholic Church in Sheridan, Wyoming followed by a Rosary at 10:00 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 am with Father Glenn Whewell officiating. Immediately following the service there will be a reception in the Parish Hall. Interment will take place following the reception in the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery.
