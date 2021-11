Today

Partly cloudy. High near 50F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 38F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy and windy. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.