September 3, 1931 – April 15, 2021
Robert L. Kaufmann, 89, passed away April 15, 2021 at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. Robert, better known as Bob, was born September 3, 1931, in Sheridan, Wyoming to Alex and Ann (Kerbel) Kaufmann. At five years of age, the family moved from the big stone house, now known as the Ranch at Ucross to what was known as the Kaufmann Ranch. He attended Kearney Grade School and graduated from Sheridan High in 1949 and the University of Wyoming in 1954, with a B.A. While attending the University of Wyoming he was on the Rodeo Team and received many Bronc Riding trophies, buckles and saddles.
He married Patsy Ostrom in 1953 and they ranched 32 years on Piney Creek. Two daughters, Jeannie Ann Camino and Carol Kaufmann, were born of that marriage. They later divorced.
Bob was a life-long member of the Sheridan Elks Lodge. He was a member of the Johnson County Fair Board and a Judge at the Johnson County 4-H Fair and High School Rodeos for several years. Bob was President of the Farmers Co-Op during the mid-80’s, served on the School Board of the Kearney School and was a member of the Beet Growers Association of Johnson and Sheridan Counties. Bob, along with all the Champions, was honored at the 75th Anniversary of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, July 14, 2005, as the Champion Bareback Rider in 1953.
Bob was an excellent rancher and an all-around “handy man”. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. He always enjoyed taking his girls to the horse shows and Coralee to participate with the Equestrian Annettes in their many parades. Carol was the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Queen in 1978. Jeanne was Champion Barrel Racer, at the age of 15, and was also honored at the Sheridan WYO Rodeo in 2005.
Bob truly enjoyed time with his grandchildren when they were young, feeding cattle, Easter Egg hunts and driving snow machines. Bob sold the ranch in 2000 and moved to his present home in Sheridan where he was residing at the time of his death.
Bob was preceded in death by his father, mother, Brother Dick and wife Pat. Survivors include his two daughters, his companion and caregiver during the past 37 years, Coralee Davis, Grandson Kelly Camino (Britini and great grandsons Corbin and Hutson); Joe Camino, Luke Camino (Josyln, great grandsons Braktyn and Sterling, and great granddaughter Riley); Heidi Borjelli (Paul, great grandsons Anthony, Norris Graves and great granddaughter Patsy Graves); Grandson Robert Weber, great grandson Alex and great granddaughter Ashlee, as well as nephews Tom and James Kaufmann and several cousins.
A celebration of Bob’s life will be held at the Kane Funeral Home on Saturday, May 8th at 11:30am. Cremation has taken place. A Reception will follow with Bob’s favorite lunch at Kane Funeral Home.
Friends wishing to, may donate to the Dog & Cat Shelter, 84 East Ridge Road, Sheridan, WY 82801, or the Sheridan High School Rodeo Club, c/o Sheridan High School, 1056 Long Drive, Sheridan WY 82801.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.