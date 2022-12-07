January 24, 1938 – December 4, 2022
Bob passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 84 years old at the time of his death. Bob was a long time supervisor at the Sheridan County Weed and Pest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his children and grandchildren, woodworking and making jerky.
He is survived by his four children Sydney Dannels, Nathan Jenn, Joanne Leibach (Brent), Susan Jenn (Michael Bennett), grandchildren Bailie Reid (David), Cooper Luhman, Noah Luhman (KateLynn), a great granddaughter Paislee Reid and several nieces and nephews.
