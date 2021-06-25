October 6, 1950 - May 25, 2021
We are saddened to announce the passing of Robert M. Fall, 70, of Branson, MO. He left this life on May 25 surrounded by his loving family at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He is survived by his wife Debbie, daughter Jill Scott and her husband Chris of Ozark, MO, Lisa Rau and her husband Kyle of Kansas City, MO and son Adam and wife Wendy of Ozark, MO, his dear mother Dorothy Fall of Sheridan, brother Bill and wife Cynthia of Houston, TX, sister Becky Rader and partner Chuck Barbula of Sheridan, seven grandchildren that he adored and many nieces and nephews.
Bob was born in Newcastle, Wyoming to Lenard and Dorothy Fall. The family was raised in Sheridan where Bob graduated from Sheridan High School in 1969 and then attended Rocky Mountain College in Billings, MT. Upon graduation he began a long and successful executive career with General Motors, a career that took him and his family to many wonderful places around the globe. Upon retirement his desire to be near his family and lifelong passion for Table Rock Lake and bass fishing took him to Branson. As a second career Bob and his family operated three restaurants. The people that were lucky enough to know him will not forget his spirit and character. He was one of a kind.
Family memorial services have been planned for Table Rock Lake and the Big Horn Mountains at a later date. Bob received a transplant at Barnes Jewish Hospital in 1992. That gift of life allowed him to live another twenty-nine happy and amazing hears. We were so grateful to learn that his donation upon his passing has already been used to help somebody else in need. Should you care to make a memorial donation you may do so by sending it to Mid-America Transplant, Attn: Foundation, 1110 Plaza Drive, Suite 100, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.