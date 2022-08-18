December 1, 1935 – August 13, 2022
Robert Malone “Bob” Gieselman, of Sheridan, born December 1, 1935, in Chicago, IL passed away peacefully on August 13, 2022.
Bob lost his father, William, to a workplace accident when he was a young boy, he then moved to Sheridan as a teenager with his mother Edythe. After graduating from Sheridan High School Bob met and later married Ruby Ann Schutte. They were wed on September 27, 1959. Soon after, Bob began what would be a long career in automotive and agriculture parts sales. Bob worked 20 years as an automotive parts salesperson at Auto Electric on North Gould. Upon Auto Electric’s closure in the early 80s, Bob spent time with Riley Motor Company then went on to KB Tractor working for the Koltiska family. When KB Tractor was sold and became C and K Equipment, Bob remained employed with C and K Equipment until his retirement in February of 2021.
Bob served in the National Guard and was a longtime member of the Sheridan Elks Lodge 520. Bob collected belt buckles for many years, and they are on display in the family room of his home. He was famous for his home-made Kahlua that he gave away at Christmas time. He enjoyed bowling, building, landscaping, and gardening. He mostly loved hosting BBQs for his friends and family. His family was primarily his in-laws, his children, and grandchildren. The Schutte clan became Bob’s extended family and primary social network. Upon the loss of his wife Ruby the family joked he had gained two new wives, Madonna Rowe and Rose Marie Kraft, Ruby’s older sisters. They along with his brothers-in-law, Jim, Al, Richard, and Robert Schutte were more like siblings than in-laws.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents William and Edythe (Watson) Gieselman, older brother William “Billy” Gieselman and an older sister Jean Gieselman (Merica). He is survived by his children Mark Gieselman (Patricia) of Chandler, AZ, and Michelle Gieselman of Sheridan, WY, five grandchildren, Stephanie Bergman (Jon) of Bellingham, WA, Courtney Gieselman of Sheridan, WY, Kyle Gieselman (Amanda) of Phoenix, AZ, Garrett Gieselman (Cassidy) of Sheridan, WY, Taylor Gieselman (Bethany) of Sheridan, WY, one step grandchild Justin Raynor of Chandler, AZ and 6 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Kane Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating. A luncheon reception will immediately follow in the Kane Reception Hall. Bob will be laid to rest in the Sheridan Elks Cemetery of Sheridan Municipal Cemetery next to his beloved wife Ruby.
