Robert Malone Gieselman, 86, of Sheridan, died Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at Big Horn Rehabilitation and Care Center. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home with Pastor Doug Goodwin officiating. A luncheon reception will immediately follow in the Kane Reception Hall. Inurnment will follow later in the afternoon in the Elks Section of the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com. Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.