October 28, 1951 – April 16, 2022
Robert P. Dykes died tragically on April 16, 2022 in a terrible accident in Palm Beach, Florida. Bob gave his life assisting in the rescue of 9 children and 3 adults whose boat was capsized. His bravery and selflessness will never be forgotten by those that loved him the most.
Bob was born on October 28, 1951 in Lebanon, New Hampshire. After graduating from Sheridan High School in 1970, he proudly enlisted in the United States Coast Guard. He was stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii, where he struck Quartermaster aboard the Coast Guard Buttonwood, and ascended to Captain of the Port in Cincinnati, Ohio. Following his military service, Bob attended North Texas State University, where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration.
Bob established Family Tree Corporation and found immense success in the oil and gas industry. He was proud that his sons came to work with him and carry on the family business.
He was known best for being compassionate and caring, with a larger-than-life personality, and a true zest for life. Bob lived his life to the fullest - flying planes, helicopters, and racing cars. He was a true family man, who loved his sons and grandchildren more than words can express.
Bob is predeceased by his parents, John and Alice, and sister Peggy. He is survived by his sister Robin; son Chris, wife Brooke, daughter Sawyer; son Michael, wife Melissa, children Lillian and Logan; son Jamie and his family; longtime partner, Katya Hutton and her son Daniel.
He will be missed dearly by his family, large circle of friends, and all who loved him. Rarely was there a person who didn’t consider Bob a friend after their first meeting.
Funeral will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10:00 am at Holy Ghost Church in downtown Denver. The internment will be at the Fairmount cemetery. A celebration of life will follow in the reception hall.