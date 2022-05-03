Today

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 57F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 61F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.