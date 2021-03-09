Feb. 15 1957 – Feb. 13 2021
On Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 Robert died at his home in Anacortes, WA with his loving wife, Mary Ann, at his side. He was born Feb. 15, 1957 in Tacoma, WA to Norman R. Kiser and Bonita L. Snyder.
He graduated from Sheridan High School in 1975. He spent the last three decades working in the purified water industry. His specialty was people. His customer service skills brought a vast rainbow of friends all over the United States. He was Mr. Sunshine.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Bonita, his sister, Debra Sue, and his grandparents.
Robert is survived by his son, Joshua; his father, Norman; second mother, JoAnn; brothers, Michael, John and Edward; sisters, Levita McIntosh and Tina Garrett; grandchildren, aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.