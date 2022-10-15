December 30, 1940 - October 12, 2022
Roberta Lea Billingley, 81, passed away October 12, 2022, peacefully at her home.
She was born December 30, 1940, to the late Bert and Valentine (Riesland) Butler in Sundance, WY and was raised in Gillette and graduated from Campbell County High School in 1959.
She married Ross Billingsley January 19, 1989, and they resided in Dayton, Wyoming
Roberta is survived by her Sisters Joan Boldes and Gail Gleason and her Brother Gary (Jo Ellen) Butler, her five children Cheri Fry, Shelly Dooley, David (Becky) Dooley, Darryl (Virginia) Dooley and Ward (Debbie) Dooley. She is also survived by a passel of nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great, great-great grandchildren and extended family. Roberta was preceded in death by her first husband Daniel Dooley.
She started her career working at Big Horn Coal and then worked at Cowboy (Ranchester) State Bank for many years and Padlock Ranch a short time before retiring. Roberta served several terms on the Dayton Town Council
A Memorial Service will be held October 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Dayton Community Hall, 410 Bridge Street, Dayton, WY 82836. You are invited to come share your memories, stories and celebrate her life.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.