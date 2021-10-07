December 21, 1922 - September 30, 2021
Roberta Lorene Denton, resident of Sheridan, WY, formally of Louisville, KY and Sun City, AZ, passed away on September 30, 2021, at Westview Health Care Center at the age of 98 years. She was born on December 21, 1922, the only child of William and Florence Bishop.
She was raised in Streator, IL and married Arthur L. Denton on September 14, 1946. They had one son, William.
Since her husband was an Air Traffic Controller, they moved around but stayed the longest in Louisville, KY. She worked as a beautician at the various places she lived. They retired to Sun City, AZ in the early 1980’s.
She moved to Sheridan in 2013 to be closer with her son and daughter-in-law.
Roberta enjoyed traveling. A highlight of her life was the cruise they took with friends in 1975, on a tramp steamer through the Mediterranean.
Roberta is survived by her son, William A. Denton and daughter-in-law Rosemary Denton, of Sheridan, WY. She was predeceased by her husband, Arthur L. Denton, in 1986. She leaves behind many relatives in Illinois and California.
Cremation has taken place. In accordance with her wishes, her cremains will be interred in the family plot in Rutland, IL next spring.
Memorials to honor Roberta may be made to the Second Chance Cat Rescue, 1850 Gabrielle Ct., Sheridan, WY 82801.
