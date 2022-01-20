January 13, 1954 - January 1, 2022
Robin Lee Benson-Burke-Nuhn slipped her earthly bonds on January 1, 2022. She was met at the Rainbow Bridge by numerous critters whom she loved and cared for during her life, and her very special soul mate, Millard Starling.
Robin was born in Sheridan, Wyoming on January 13, 1954, and became the second child of Wally and La Verne Benson.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, Stepmom Helen, and brother Walt (Duke).She is survived by three sisters, PJ, Jackie and Cricket, 2 daughters, Holley and Dezarae, 6 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 8 nieces and nephews.
She was a first-class quilter, and many family members and friends have samples of her work. She found her passion working with people as a paramedic in Wyoming, Nevada and California. The stories she could tell would make a stand-up comic jealous.
No services are planned at this time, her ashes will be taken to the Big Horn Mountains later.