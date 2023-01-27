July 19, 1941 – January 25, 2023
Life-long Sheridan resident, Roger Frank Krout, died unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023. Roger was born on July 19, 1941. He was the youngest child born to Frank and Helen Smith Krout. His older sisters were Kathleen, Alice, Mary and Edie. When Roger was in High School, his parents decided to move to Arizona, however, Roger was strong willed, refusing to leave Sheridan, choosing instead to live with his best friend, Gary Young. The Young family became his adopted family, Tom and Eloise and their children, Gary, Jerry and Jeannie. Roger matriculated through the Sheridan school system, graduating from Sheridan High School in the spring of 1959. Two years after graduation, April 1, 1961, Roger married Linda Norwood at the Open Bible Church in Sheridan. Roger and Linda gave birth to three children, Marcy, Brett and Melissa.
Roger worked as a Locksmith, rescuing many a bank customer who lost their key to their lock box. He also drove a bus for school district #2, served as stock clerk at Bi-Rite Drug, and was an all-round service attendant at Vern’s Standard Service Station. When the police dispatcher retired, Roger was invited to work as the replacement dispatcher to the Sheridan Police Department. He was soon promoted to patrolman, walking the streets of Sheridan at night, working his way through all the ranks to Chief of Police. For thirteen years, Roger served as Chief of Police with one highlight being security detail to the Queen of England. Another highlight was attending school at the F.B.I. Academy.
Roger enjoyed music. He sang bass in the Sheridan College Choir and the choir at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) where he was a member for over 50 years. Roger enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting, reloading, camping, traveling, woodworking, collecting license plates and family activities.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, Frank and Helen’ two sisters, Kathleen and Alice; his best friend, Gary and Gary’s parents, Tom and Eloise. He is survived by his wife, Linda, of almost 62 years and their children. Marcy Goodwin (Doug). Brett Krout (Susanne), and Melissa Kaufman (Lowell). His grandchildren: Jessica (Joe), Jennifer, Jordan (Ghazel), Lauren, and Kaelyn. His step grandchildren: Jonathan (Michelle) and Devin. His great grandchildren: Arlie and Emery. Roger was a wealth of information about the people of Sheridan County; always ready to offer assistance.
A Memorial service will be held at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2:00pm. Reverend Vanya Mullinax will be officiating. Memorial gifts in honor of Roger may be sent to First Christian Church, 102 South Connor, Sheridan, Wyoming 82801.
