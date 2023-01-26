Windy with periods of rain and snow this evening. Overcast overnight. Low near 30F. WNW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Roger Frank Krout, 81, Sheridan, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, with his loving wife and family at his side at Sheridan Memorial Hospital. A celebration of life for Krout will be held Tuesday Jan. 31, 2023, at the First Christian Church TTBA.