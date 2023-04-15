October 11, 2023 - April 8, 2023
Life-long resident of Sheridan County, Roger Howard Roebling passed away April 8, 2023, at Mountain View Living in the VA at Sheridan, Wyoming with his long-time companion Doreen at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He fought the good fight.
Born October 11, 1946, to Roland and Elizabeth Roebling. Roger was raised and educated in Sheridan, and he graduated from Sheridan High School in 1965. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served in the Marine Corps from 1965 to 1969. He did 1 ½ tours in Vietnam earning the rank of Sergeant. As anyone can attest Roger was a diehard Marine thru and thru.
After being discharged from the Marine Corps, Roger returned to Sheridan. He went to work for the State of Wyoming Department of Revenue. He retired after working for the State for 31 years.
Roger had a lot of various hobbies and interests. He joined the Marine Corps league, he was proud of being the past Commandant, he was a member until his death. He was a lifetime member of the Sheridan County Sportsmen Club, the NRA, VFW and the American Legion. Roger was a black powder shooter for 40 years, winning many awards during the many competitions he competed in. Roger also enjoyed competing in throwing darts, with his shelves full of trophies. Among his many other hobbies was throwing axes and knives, playing poker, gardening and practicing shooting black powder rifles at his own shooting range he built at his home.
Roger would regale friends with stories of fishing in the Big Horn Mountains with Doreen, sharing the tales of their adventures and mischief they could get into.
Roger was preceded in death by his parents and brother Eugene. Survived by his longtime companion Doreen of Sheridan, nieces Wendy and Robin, nephew Phillip all of Theodore, Alabama, and his faithful dog Pistol.
Special thanks to the nurses at the VA Mountain View Living Center, and friends Tami, Mike, Andy, Vernie and Karen.
In lieu of flowers please donate to Toys for Tots, Sheridan County Sportsmen Club or a charity of your choice.
A Celebration Of Life will be held at Kane Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 11:00 am followed by a reception at the Kane Reception Hall. Inurnment will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be written at www.kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.