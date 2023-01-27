Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 14F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected.

Tomorrow

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High 17F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.